Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Down 7.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $56.00. The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.51. 3,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 736,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $996.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.