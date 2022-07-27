Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 2,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,237,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Specifically, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $279,904.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,951,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $702,509.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,129,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,043.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $279,904.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,951,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,095.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSI. Susquehanna began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $70,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.