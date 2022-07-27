Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €134.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($136.73) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Safran in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Safran in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Safran stock opened at €103.44 ($105.55) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €102.73. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($94.24).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

