Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $84.96.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

