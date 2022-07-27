Sandy Spring Bank Sells 8,460 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 25.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

NYSE:KR opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

