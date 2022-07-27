SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SAP in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAP’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SAP’s FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $90.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. SAP has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

