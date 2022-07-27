Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 133.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463,199 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $121,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.