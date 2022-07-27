Scotiabank Lowers Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$11.00

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CTSDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $4.24 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

