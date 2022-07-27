Scotiabank Trims Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Target Price to C$11.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTS. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.60.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 5.8 %

CTS stock opened at C$5.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$4.85 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

