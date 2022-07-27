Seagen (SGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Seagen to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Seagen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SGEN opened at $177.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.85 and its 200 day moving average is $144.06.

SGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,723 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth $233,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

