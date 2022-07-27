Seaport Res Ptn Comments on BlueLinx Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlueLinx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak expects that the construction company will post earnings of $7.64 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.87 EPS.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%.

BlueLinx Stock Down 0.5 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

NYSE BXC opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $715.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.85. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $100.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 74,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

