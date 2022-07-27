Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:FLT opened at $217.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.