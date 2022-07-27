Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after buying an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after buying an additional 2,000,928 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $377.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

