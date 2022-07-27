Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $171.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

