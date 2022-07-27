Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,046 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Chevron stock opened at $147.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

