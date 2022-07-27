Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 647.33 ($7.80).

Several research firms have recently commented on SHB. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.75) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 725 ($8.73) to GBX 654 ($7.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

LON:SHB opened at GBX 516.50 ($6.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.90. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 483.80 ($5.83) and a one year high of GBX 668.50 ($8.05). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 552.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 582.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.00. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

In other news, insider Simon J. Quayle acquired 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £416,556.72 ($501,875.57).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

