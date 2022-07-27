Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 557 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.