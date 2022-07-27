Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,732 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.55% of Paya worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Paya by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,092,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after buying an additional 2,558,058 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Paya by 0.8% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,604,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after buying an additional 36,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,720,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 56,877 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,982,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 585,356 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $871.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

Paya Company Profile

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

