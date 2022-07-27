Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.7 %

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.95.

Shares of HCA opened at $203.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

