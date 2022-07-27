Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.68 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Liberum Capital downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $386.75 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

