Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.01%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

