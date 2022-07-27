Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

