Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Celanese by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.43 and a 200 day moving average of $142.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

