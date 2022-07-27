Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

