Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,800 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 141.18%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

