Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,000 ($36.14) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.53) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,779 ($33.48) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($36.14) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,806.18 ($33.81).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,086.50 ($25.14) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,192. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £153.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 899.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

