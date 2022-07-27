Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 95480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Up 10.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 99.82%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 29.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 709,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 161,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.