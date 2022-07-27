Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Shopify in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.46) by C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion.

