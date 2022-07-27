Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 1,610 ($19.40) to GBX 1,180 ($14.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:WOSG opened at GBX 845.50 ($10.19) on Monday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 722.80 ($8.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,600 ($19.28). The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1,966.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 840.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,042.38.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 118 stores in the United Kingdom and 30 stores in the United States, as well as through six transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Analog Shift brands.

