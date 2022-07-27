SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.63. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,082,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,400,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.