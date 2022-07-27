Silicom (SILC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.69%.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom Stock Performance

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.79. Silicom has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SILC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicom by 17.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Silicom by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Silicom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

(Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.