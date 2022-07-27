Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $55.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 993.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 109,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX opened at $35.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

