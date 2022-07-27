Skillz (SKLZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Skillz to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skillz to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skillz Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $565.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. Skillz has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 574,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Skillz by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

