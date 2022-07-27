SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SLRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLR Investment from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

SLRC opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 174.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in SLR Investment by 76.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

