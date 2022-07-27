Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.
Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
