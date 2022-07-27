Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 338,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,938,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 338,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,938,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 707,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,046,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,386 shares of company stock worth $7,844,356.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

