Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Snap

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 43,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,041,394.83. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 774,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,452,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 370,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,356 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.