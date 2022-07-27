Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Snap Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 43,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,041,394.83. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 774,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,452,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,356 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

