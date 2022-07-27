Sonic Automotive (SAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.07. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 9.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 18.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 45.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 23.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

