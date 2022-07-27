Sony Group (SONY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Sony Group to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Sony Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. On average, analysts expect Sony Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sony Group Price Performance
Sony Group stock opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.
SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
