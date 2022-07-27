Sony Group (SONY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Sony Group to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Sony Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. On average, analysts expect Sony Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sony Group stock opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 784,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 172,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period.

SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

