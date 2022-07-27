Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.58

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.58 and traded as high as $50.12. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 8,051 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $462.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, CEO Greg A. Steffens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,533 shares in the company, valued at $9,153,686.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. Tooley acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.38 per share, for a total transaction of $190,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.47 per share, with a total value of $42,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,153,686.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.