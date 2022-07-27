Southwest Airlines (LUV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LUV stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.94.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

