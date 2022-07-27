Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) PT Lowered to $45.00 at UBS Group

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

SRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SRC opened at $42.55 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.