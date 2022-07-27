Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $19.94, but opened at $18.80. Squarespace shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 19,444 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $590,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 551,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQSP shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Squarespace to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

Squarespace Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 97.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,324,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,562,000 after buying an additional 1,149,501 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 99,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 40,240 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

