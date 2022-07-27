SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.17 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.40.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

