State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $205,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after buying an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,209,000 after buying an additional 2,000,928 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

