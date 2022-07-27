Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.26. 61,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,931,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Specifically, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $42,053.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,830.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $42,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,830.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $38,049.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,210.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,710 shares of company stock valued at $655,014 over the last quarter.

Get Stem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Stem Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Stem had a negative net margin of 26.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stem by 23.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,082 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stem by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stem by 10.8% during the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stem by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.