Stephens Boosts First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Price Target to $25.00

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stephens to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $21.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,423.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,538.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,423.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 189,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.