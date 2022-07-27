Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) PT Raised to C$2.22

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Couloir Capital to C$2.22 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Couloir Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 109.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.37 target price on shares of Steppe Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

Shares of STGO opened at C$1.06 on Monday. Steppe Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.95 and a 12 month high of C$1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,144,550.00.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

