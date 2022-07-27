Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.6 %

HD stock opened at $298.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.52. The company has a market cap of $306.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.