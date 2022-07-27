Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $153.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.26. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 87,219 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,455 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

