STMicroelectronics (STM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STM opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 129,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STM. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

